Segment 1:

WPTV anchor Michael Williams speaks to state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, following the deadly tornado outbreak. They give an overview of the damage and what victims can do as they begin the long road to recovery.

How can tornado victims get help? State Rep. Toby Overdorf had this to say

Segment 2:

WPTV senior reporter Matt Sczesny and anchor Michael Williams discuss what tornado victims need to know before filing a claim. WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joins the show to discuss the future of insurance in Florida and building codes.

What tornado victims need to know before filing claims

Segment 3:

Crowley thanks first responders and WPTV News after the deadly tornado outbreak that hit Florida from Hurricane Milton.