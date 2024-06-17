Segment 1:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams offer their thoughts on the latest Florida budget. Also, they discuss the latest poll numbers from FAU on the presidential election and the upcoming debate.

Homeowners insurance, auto insurance still top of mind in Florida as DeSantis signs budget



Segment 2:

Crowley and Williams discuss the latest headlines making news in Florida this week including a federal judge's ruling that threw out a state law blocking treatment for transgender children.

What issues could influence voters in 2024 elections?

Segment 3:

Crowley offers some words of wisdom on Father's Day.