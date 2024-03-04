Home insurance woes not being addressed properly in Florida, Sen. Lori Berman says

Segment 1:

With a week left in the Florida legislative session, state Sen. Lori Berman and WPTV anchor Michael Williams discussed the hits and misses by state lawmakers.

With many Florida homeowners still being hurt by high home insurance costs, Berman was critical of her fellow state lawmakers in their efforts to help struggling residents.

Her message to residents was one of empathy and apologized that the state of Florida hasn't done more to lower rates.

The senator was positive that the Live Healthy Act would become law and be "very beneficial for everyone," ensuring there would be more doctors and other healthcare workers in Florida.

Berman said she was "mildly optimistic" that an abortion amendment would be on the ballot in Florida this year.

Segment 2:

Political analyst Brian Crowley offered his thoughts ahead of Super Tuesday as Donald Trump seeks to further his lead on Nikki Haley. Also, he also discusses the Republicans increasing their voter registration rolls in Florida as the state has become a predominantly red state in the last few years.

Segment 3:

Crowley has some travel advice if you are looking to attend one of Florida's more unusual festivals.