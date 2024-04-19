Segment 1:

Jeff Perlman with the Carl DeSantis Foundation explains how the organization is helping people and groups in need. Based in South Florida, the foundation serves qualified nonprofits in Palm Beach and Broward counties and a special project in South Africa.

'His work continues': Carl DeSantis Foundation supports, grows leaders after founder's passing

Segment 2:

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson visited Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago for a meeting on "election integrity," but WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley called much of it "nonsense." Crowley pointed out that Congress passed a law in 1996 that outlawed immigrants voting in federal elections.

Also, Crowley shared his thoughts on how Trump's hush money trial could impact his presidential campaign.

How will Trump's hush money trial impact campaign?

Segment 3:

There are some rumblings that Donald Trump could pick Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as his running mate. But is that possible and could the senator continue to represent Florida if he has to move to a different state?