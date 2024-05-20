Segment 1:

Sharon L'Herrou, chief executive officer and president of 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast, explains how before the pandemic many were experiencing a mental health crisis. The pandemic then 'threw gas" onto the problem.

'Help is here': 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast offers 24/7 service to those in need

Segment 2:

FAU Dr. Kevin Wagner offers some insight into what the public should take away from polls as election season heats up. "Polls are a picture of a moment," Wagner says, "not a prediction."

Wagner also shares his concern over democracy and the transfer of power in the U.S.

US faces 'larger democracy concern' amid contentious 2024 election, Dr. Wagner says

Segment 3:

Wagner reminds us of a famous political quote by former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in respect to this year's presidential election.