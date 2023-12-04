Health care among key issues Florida lawmakers will address in 2024, Rep. Toby Overdorf says

Segment 1:

WPTV anchor Michael Williams interviewed state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, who outlined what he believes new legislation will do to improve the skyrocketing home insurance rates in Florida.

The Treasure Coast lawmaker also discussed what will be the key topics that the Legislature will focus on in the upcoming session, including health care.

Segment 2: WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams detail the big year in politics ahead in 2024, including whether the Iowa caucuses still matter.

Segment 3: Crowley outlined the importance of the upcoming municipal elections that will be held in March.