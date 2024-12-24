Watch Now
Former FBI agent reflects on charges against Trump ahead of second term

Defense attorney and former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan reflects on charges against Donald Trump and the upcoming second-term.
Segment 1:

Segment 2:

WPTV anchor Michael Williams, political analyst Brian Crowley and retired producer Tom Kastanotis take a look back on the 14-year run of "To The Point."

'To The Point' wraps up after 14 years

Segment 3:

Williams closes "To The Point" with these final thoughts for viewers.

WPTV anchor Michael Williams shares final thoughts on 'To the Point'

