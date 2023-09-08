Segment 1:

Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst of Bankrate.com, offers his thoughts on the home insurance market in Florida following Hurricane Idalia. McBride also discusses the rising interest rates, their impact on the economy and if they'll come down anytime soon.

Florida insurance becomes 'extremely burdensome' to residents, financial analyst says

Segment 2: Following the devastation from Hurricane Idalia, Gov. Ron DeSantis has paused his presidential campaign. Also, the governor is defending himself and his politics following criticism in the wake of a racially motivated shooting that claimed three lives in Jacksonville.

Gov. Ron DeSantis pauses presidential campaign after Hurricane Idalia

Segment 3: WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley offers his thoughts on the state offering families $8,000 if they send their children to private schools or they home-school them.