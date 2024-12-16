Segment 1:

Political analysts Antonio Fins and Brian Crowley reflect on a busy 2024 year in politics in Florida. They also share their thoughts on who Gov. Ron DeSantis may appoint as the next U.S. senator.

Florida 2024 political recap

Segment 2:

Fins and Crowley discuss what a future full of U.S. Cabinet members with Florida ties could mean for the state and what a foreign policy under U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio could look like. They also ask what DeSantis' political future will look like in the years to come.

What will Cabinet full of Florida ties mean for Sunshine State residents?

Segment 3:

Fins and Crowley close the show with thoughts on Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.