Farm Share, Urban League parter with WPTV for food drive

SEGMENT 1:

Representatives of Farm Share and the Urban League have partnered with WPTV for a food drive as many residents struggle with food insecurity. Three food distributions will occur on June 22 in Belle Glade, West Palm Beach and Delray Beach.

SEGMENT 2:

Following the conviction of former President Donald Trump, WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and investigative reporter Jamie Ostroff discussed the money his campaign says has been raised in recent days. They also discussed how the conviction could impact undecided voters. Finally, the Florida State Guard is making headlines as its budget grows.

SEGMENT 3:

Crowley lays out what he calls a "Wordle Scandal" that hit Florida at the hands of the state's chief financial officer.