Election fallout: Joe Budd, Melissa McKinlay offer thoughts on Trump's win

Segment 1:

WPTV anchor Michael Williams speaks with Republican Joe Budd and Democrat Melissa McKinlay about their thoughts on the 2024 presidential election.

Election fallout: Joe Budd and Melissa McKinlay offer thoughts on Trump's win

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams discuss the fallout of the 2024 election along with the prospects of Sen. Marco Rubio being named secretary of state.

Could Sen. Marco Rubio be named secretary of state?

Segment 3:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley sends a happy birthday to the U.S. Marine Corps along with a salute to all veterans.