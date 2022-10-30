Congressional District 23 candidate makes final push to voters

The election is a few weeks ago. South Floridians will elect at least one new member of Congress after Ted Deutch announced he wouldn't seek re-election. Jared Moskowitz is facing off against Joe Budd. Moskowitz told WPTV's Michael Williams his number one priority if elected is protecting democracy.

"This idea that we now live in a society where people have different set of facts, and we're undermining democracy undermining elections, we can't even get to issues," Moskowitz said. "I think that we're the people trying to undermine government undermine institutions. Priority number two is the economy. We have to make sure, obviously, that we're fixing supply chain issues to bring costs down, and that we're helping people with affordable housing costs have just continued to rise up."

Moskowitz also responds to comments made by his opponent on a previous To the Point.

