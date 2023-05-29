Segment 1: WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and Palm Beach Post political editor Antonio Fins offer their thoughts on the presidential campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis after his announcement stumbled on Twitter.

Can Gov. Ron DeSantis attract middle-of-the-road voters in purple states?

\Segment 2: Who has the money lead as the Republican primary heats up after DeSantis makes it official that he's running for president?

Gov. Ron DeSantis shows early lead in fundraising over Trump

Segment 3: Antonio Fins and Brian Crowley offer their closing thoughts on politics and other items.