Segment 1:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and WPTV anchor Michael Williams break down the fourth GOP presidential debate held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as Donald Trump continues to hold a hefty lead in the Republican race. Also, they discuss the latest on the campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Iowa caucuses near.

Can GOP candidates make dent in Trump's massive lead in polls?

Segment 2:

Crowley and Williams discuss a new health care bill being considered by the Florida Legislature. Also, Crowley shares his thoughts on the issues that will be front and center in 2024.

What will be key issues during the 2024 elections?

Segment 3:

Crowley offers some closing thoughts on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.