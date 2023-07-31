Watch Now
America currently 'a nation at war with itself,' Nova Southeastern University history professor says

Republican state committeeman Joe Budd, a supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis, says he remains energized about the prospects of the Florida governor winning the GOP nomination.
Dr. Charles Zelden, a history and politics professor at Nova Southeastern University, offers his thoughts on the political division in America.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 12:56:35-04

Segment 1: Can Gov. Ron DeSantis make headway in GOP race?

Republican state committeeman Joe Budd, a supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis, said he remains energized about the prospects of the Florida governor winning the GOP nomination. However, polls show that former President Donald Trump continues to have a large lead over his fellow Republican opponents.

Can Gov. Ron DeSantis make headway in GOP race?

Segment 2:
Nova Southeastern University professor Dr. Charles Zelden offers his thoughts on the state of the country as the political division continues.

America currently 'a nation at war with itself,' Nova Southeastern University history professor says

