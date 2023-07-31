America currently 'a nation at war with itself,' Nova Southeastern University history professor says

Segment 1: Can Gov. Ron DeSantis make headway in GOP race?

Republican state committeeman Joe Budd, a supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis, said he remains energized about the prospects of the Florida governor winning the GOP nomination. However, polls show that former President Donald Trump continues to have a large lead over his fellow Republican opponents.

Segment 2:

Nova Southeastern University professor Dr. Charles Zelden offers his thoughts on the state of the country as the political division continues.