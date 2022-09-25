The Palm Beach County Commission will have a new commissioner later this year. Melissa McKinlay is term-limited in district 6.

Democrat Michelle Oyola McGovern is running against Republican Sara Baxter.

McGovern told WPTV's Michael Williams affordable housing is an issue she wants to address.

She said it is also more than making sure people can find places to live.

Affordable Housing top priority for PBC Commission candidate

"I'd also like to look at the program that already exists that help just help people stay in their house, help first time homebuyers help with community revitalization," McGovern said. "Opportunities for housing isn't just about putting people in homes who don't have homes, it's also about keeping people in their homes. That really makes a difference."

Baxter spoke with Williams last week, you can find her interview here.

