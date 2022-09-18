Candidate for Palm Beach County Commission District 6 discusses her campaign

There are three races for Palm Beach County Commission in November and one district will elect a new commissioner.

Melissa McKinley, who represents District 6, is term-limited.

Republican Sara Baxter is facing off against Democrat Michelle McGovern.

Baxter spoke about why she wanted to run with WPTV's Michael Williams.

Sara Baxter, candidate for Palm Beach County Commission, discusses her campaign

"I want to be able to reduce taxes for the citizens. I mean, that is bottom line," Baxter told Williams on To the Point. "It all comes back to that we need to identify some wasteful spending and get the budget under control. We have a $6 billion budget in Palm Beach County, that's very robust."

Baxter said she wants to increase affordable housing but does not support the bond that is on the ballot that could address the issue. She said she would like to see money freed up by reducing other spending in the county.

Williams is set to speak with Baxter's opponent, McGovern, next week.

Political round table discussion with Brian Crowley

WPTV NewsChannel 5's political analyst, Brian Crowley, joins the roundtable discussion to talk about the plane of migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Governor Ron DeSantis.

He also discusses U.S. Senator Marco Rubio's co-sponsorship of a bill that would limit abortion nationwide.

Closing comments with Brian Crowley

Brian Crowley offers his closing comments.