Affordable housing, education top priorities in Sen. Annette Taddeo's campaign

State Senator Annette Taddeo sat down with WPTV to discuss her gubernatorial run.

She has represented parts of Miami-Dade County in the Florida Senate since 2017.

She is now running against U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the democratic primary.

“We need leadership in Tallahassee. We have a red tide problem throughout Florida. We also have a red tide problem in Tallahassee,” Sen. Taddeo told WPTV’s Michael Buczyner. “We are banning books. We are banning saying ‘gay.’ We are even banning corporate diversity and inclusion training. It is frankly unacceptable.”

She boycotted the special session held in Tallahassee this past week, discussing the congressional maps and Walt Disney World’s special district.

"I pledged an oath when I was sworn in to uphold the constitution of the United States and of Florida and the legislature is literally not upholding it by this process because they gave it to the governor. The governor got to draw his own maps in the darkness, not in the sunshine," Sen. Taddeo said. “We just went there to rubber stamp him. I didn't get elected to rubber stamp him.”

Sen. Taddeo said her main priorities as governor would be early education, expanding Medicaid and affordable housing.

She said she personally is dealing with the skyrocketing rent prices and wants to put a limit on how much rent can be increased.

“Let’s at least help people right now with a limit,” Sen. Taddeo said. “The governor will not call a state of emergency for this. I think he should. He could do it with a pen, he doesn't even need the legislature. I would do that.”

In the latest Mason-Dixon polling, Sen. Taddeo is trailing Crist and Fried.

She said she needs to attract more Hispanic voters, saying she has faith she can win the primary. If she wins the general election, she would become the first woman and Latina governor.

“I know that we need someone that is going to fight for them, that is going to bring balance to Florida because they are worried about power and money and we need someone who is going to worry about all Floridians,” Sen. Taddeo said.