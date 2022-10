WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joins Jay Cashmere for a discussion of the biggest issues influencing voters in the upcoming election.

A closer look at the upcoming election

Michelle Quesada takes a deep dive on how Latinos feel about political issues and candidates in South Florida. Plus WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joins in for a round table discussion.

Tackling the issues for Hispanic voters

Brian Crowley offers his closing comments.