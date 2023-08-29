Watch Now
211 Helpline working to provide assistance to residents in need

Sharon L'Herrou, the president of 211 Helpline Palm Beach &amp; Treasure Coast, discusses the assistance they provide ahead of Suicide Prevention Month.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 13:01:10-04

Segment 1:

Sharon L'Herrou, the president of 211 Helpline Palm Beach & Treasure Coast, discusses the assistance they provide to the community ahead of Suicide Prevention Month.

(Segment 2 continued clips of the GOP debate that WPTV.com is not authorized to use online)

Segment 3: WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley has his closing thoughts on the show, which include Gov. Ron DeSantis' political action committee spending $25 million on ads in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Ron DeSantis PAC to spend $25 million on ads in Iowa, New Hampshire

