'Sweet Florida' song praises Gov. Ron DeSantis: 'We're doing all right in the Sunshine State'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new song about Florida heaps plenty of praise upon Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The song, titled "Sweet Florida," was written by Jacksonville rockers Johnny and Donnie Van Zant, of "Lynyrd Skynyrd" and "38 Special" fame.

DeSantis, who is featured in the accompanying music video, was equally praising of the song on his re-election campaign's official Twitter handle, thanking the brothers for their new single.

"I have a feeling this might be the song of the summer," DeSantis tweeted Friday morning.

Thanks to Johnny & Donnie Van Zant. I have a feeling this might be the song of the summer...https://t.co/FzrPTkCfs9 pic.twitter.com/k6rk48tzq8 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) April 1, 2022

To coincide with the song's release, DeSantis is selling "The Sweet Florida Line" apparel on his campaign website. They include T-shirts, sweatshirts, cowboy boot-shaped coolies and a guitar pick with the words, "Sweet Florida: GRD x Van Zant."

The opening lyrics set the stage for the pro-DeSantis focus of the song.

RELATED: DeSantis sells 'Fauci Can Pound Sand' flip-flops

"The press don't like him, but he sure does get my business," Johnny Van Zant sings. "He stands up for what he believes. So don't come down here trying to change things. We're doing all right in the Sunshine State. Stay out of my business, leave our gov alone."

Among the other partisan talking points mentioned in the nearly five-minute music video, which includes a preamble between Johnny Van Zant and DeSantis, are mistrust of the media ("He's shootin' us straight, tellin' us the truth"), poking fun at President Joe Biden ("He don't care what Brandon thinks") and the nation's top public health official, Dr. Anthony Fauci ("Well, he's taking on the swamp and calling out Dr. Fauci"), lockdown states during the COVID-19 pandemic ("Well, we ain't been locked down. We still have our freedom. We can still see our friends and family. Our kids are in school and we can go to church on Sunday, and it's all because DeSantis knows how to lead.") and patriotism ("Our governor, he's red, white and blue.").

DeSantis and the Van Zant brothers appeared on Fox News earlier in the morning to debut the song and explain its origin.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

"He stands for everything that we believe, and he's been a great governor for us," Johnny Van Zant said on "Fox & Friends," explaining how the governor called him and asked if he would write a song for the governor's re-election campaign.

The Van Zants said it only took them a couple of hours to write it.

DeSantis said he never expected an original, all-new song.

"I thought they'd just do something very minor, tweak one of their old songs," DeSantis said. "But, you know, for them to do that, I think it's really, really special. They did a great job, and it is a catchy song."

The song is available for download on Apple Music and Spotify.