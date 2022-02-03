Gov. Ron DeSantis sells spoof 'Fauci Can Pound Sand' flip-flops

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — First it was "Don't Fauci my Florida." Now it's "Fauci can pound sand."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to sell merchandise and apparel poking fun at Democrats and, specifically, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

The latest DeSantis-brand apparel for sale comes in the form of flip-flops that say "Freedom Over Fauci" on the straps and "Fauci Can Pound Sand" on the bottoms.

They retail for $39 on the Republican governor's official campaign website. Pre-sale orders are now available, as the website says it will take three to four weeks for delivery.

Last summer, the website sold drink koozies and T-shirts that read, "Don't Fauci My Florida." The website is still selling those, as well as the "Escape to Florida" T-shirts parodying several prominent Democrats who traveled to the Sunshine State while championing stringent COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates in their respective states.