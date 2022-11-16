Watch Now
Supporters of Donald Trump show up outside Mar-a-Lago as he announces 2024 presidential run

'I feel like it's New Year's Eve, and the ball is about to drop,' Stacy Bovasso says
Outside Mara-Lago, there were a few dozen supporters of Donald Trump gathered along Southern Boulevard waiting for the announcement of another presidential campaign.
Posted at 11:52 PM, Nov 15, 2022
PALM BEACH, Fla. — While former President Donald Trump was announcing his plans Tuesday to run for president in 2024, there were a few dozen supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago along Southern Boulevard.

"He doesn’t do anything on a small scale," Stacy Bovasso of Port St. Lucie said. "I feel like it's New Year's Eve, and the ball is about to drop."

Access to the area near Mar-a-Lago was limited by parking spaces and tight enforcement by Palm Beach police.

The best option was to walk over the new Southern Boulevard Bridge to the area about a half mile from the nearest parking lot.

"I want to come out and show my support," Nathan Michell said.

Trump supporters also downplayed any talk about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis possibly also running for president.

"It's not going to happen," Karen Reinhart said. "DeSantis is wonderful. He needs to stay in Florida for now."

"I think DeSantis is being propped up for a ‘24 bid, but I will not support a DeSantis candidacy for president," Mitchell said.

