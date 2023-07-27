Still no word on indictment for Donald Trump related to 2020 election, attack on US Capitol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — News of another possible indictment of Donald Trump heated up Thursday's news cycle.

The former president's lawyers met with special prosecutor Jack Smith in Washington, D.C.

So far there's been no official word on any charges or indictment related to the 2020 election and the months that followed, including the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump posted Thursday on Truth Social that his attorneys had a "productive meeting with the DOJ."

So, what was the meeting about?

"To me, it was probably a last-ditch effort by the former president's lawyers to convince the special prosecutors, that he shouldn't ask the grand jury to return an indictment," attorney and former South Florida federal prosecutor David Weinstein said.

But it does seem likely an indictment is being asked for, according to Weinstein.

WPTV Attorney and former South Florida federal prosecutor David Weinstein offers his thought on a possible third indictment for former President Donald Trump.

An indictment in Washington, D.C., could play out like the scene in Miami in June when Trump made a first appearance in federal court for the Mar-a-Lago documents indictment.

"We've heard about obstruction and interference, and then the last charge although it is a law that was created quite a long time ago, it does talk about interfering with people's right to vote," Weinstein said.

Along Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach, Trump supporters held a weekly rally and reacted to the news of another possible indictment.

WPTV Supporters of former President Donald Trump held a rally along Boynton Beach Boulevard on Thursday.

"What they're doing to our country is criminal. What they're doing to President Trump is criminal, what they're doing to we the people, putting us through all this," one Trump supporter said.

Trump said on social media Thursday that "he did nothing wrong" and was advised by many lawyers, referring to Jan. 6.

Everything a grand jury does is secret, but there are many indications that things are winding down.

"Yes, we are days away from seeing what the actual charges are," Weinstein said. "I'm sure they'll be a lot of speculation, but until it hits the public docket we won't know what the charges are."

Trump posted on Truth Social that his lawyers received "no indication of any notice" regarding an indictment for this case.

Weinstein said could be anytime — tomorrow or next week.

Meanwhile, Trump now faces more charges related to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents indictment, including allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information.