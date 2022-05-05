State Sen. Lori Berman to draft bill that would protect abortion in Florida, rollback 15-week ban

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the expectation grows that the Supreme Court may allow states to ban abortions, at least one state senator in Florida is attempting to stop it.

State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, is looking to secure abortion access for women.

"I think the leaked opinion has woken a lot of people up, and I think we need to have this legislation out there," Berman said.

She confirmed that a bill is being drawn up for next year that would not only undo the recently-passed 15-week abortion ban in Florida but also set in law the right to an abortion.

"The language guarantees that a woman can do what choice she wants, if she wants access to birth control, if she wants to have a child, if she wants to have an abortion, if she wants to put her child up for adoption," Berman said.

The state senator has been here before.

This is very similar to a bill that she tried to push through earlier this year, but it never even got to a committee. It was stonewalled by Republican leadership in Tallahassee.

So far Florida Republicans seem content with the 15-week ban, even as many states enact so-called trigger laws, designed to ban abortion immediately if and when the Supreme Court allows it.

This comes as Democratic-leaning states draw up bills like Berman's.

But in Florida, she admits her bill has a tough road to climb.

"I'm hopeful we can get some discussion, at least discussion in Tallahassee about this issue and a hearing," Berman said. "At least a hearing on the bill in the Senate would be great."