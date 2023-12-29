Sen. Rick Scott says Naples home was 'swatted' while at dinner with his wife

NAPLES, Fla. — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said his home in Naples was "swatted" Wednesday night.

"Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards 'swatted' my home in Naples," Scott wrote in a Thursday morning post on X. "These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family."

The junior senator and former Florida governor thanked the Naples Police Department and Collier County Sheriff's Office for "all they do to keep us safe."

"Swatting" is described as an act of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to attract a large number of law enforcement to a particular location.

Naples police Lt. Bryan McGinn said the department's dispatchers received a call about a shooting on its nonemergency line at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to an NBC report.

Police confirmed that the report was false and deemed it a "swatting" incident that they were investigating.