President Joe Biden's motorcade goes through heart of Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — It started with the roar of police motorcycles coming down Indiantown Road and then turning north onto U.S Highway 1.

The presidential motorcade and blocked-off intersections created some small delays for drivers and a unique sight for many.

"I had heard that [President Joe] Biden was going to be in town today," Ellen Burke, who was out doing her daily walking along U.S Highway 1, said. "I'm not a political person at all, so just the pomp and circumstance is a little interesting."

WPTV Ellen Burke of Jupiter discusses the spectacle created by President Joe Biden being in town on Jan. 30, 2024.

The Biden visit to South Florida had two stops, one in Jupiter and the other in Miami, meeting with high-dollar donors.

The Jupiter event was at the Pelican Club near the Jupiter Lighthouse.

"Florida has long had deep pockets for donations to favorite politicians," Susan MacManus, professor emeritus at the University of South Florida, said.

She said there are plenty of wealthy donors for both political parties in South Florida, even as Republicans hold an advantage in registered voters in Florida.

"It's important to raise money but also to energize the democrats," MacManus said.