Pastor on month-long hunger strike shows support for Trump at West Palm Beach rally

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A pastor on a 30-day-long hunger strike traveled hundreds of miles from Virginia to show his support for Donald Trump.

The Rev. Raymond Porter was at the Southern Boulevard bridge Sunday afternoon alongside the crowd that's usually there on Sundays to support the former president.

Porter was also promoting his book called "The Tell-All Book." He said the book touches on topics like abortion, race and homosexuality.

He said he won't eat again until former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and other leaders read his book. He argues the former president is mostly innocent and that the current legal battles are ways to keep him from returning to the Oval Office.

"I'm here in his defense," Porter said while holding an LGBTQ+ pride flag and a copy of his book. "I know he's done a lot of things that people don't agree with. I get it. He's said a lot of things we don't care for. But at the end of the day, they're trying to stop him from going back to the White House. I want everybody to know he's unstoppable because if God is for you, who can be against you?"

He was joined by the usual group of Trump supporters who echoed his preaching. They said the recent indictments and legal battles are "getting old." They see it as a witch hunt and a way to keep the former president from being re-elected.

Trump was indicted on felony charges earlier this week. He's accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the violent riot by his supporters on Jan. 6.

"These people were there to peacefully protest," Debra Macchia, a Boynton Beach resident and supporter of the former president, said. "That's what the president said. They're taking his words and they're twisting it into something that it really had nothing to do with. There was no conspiracy to overtake any government or anything of the nature."

Macchia also said people who were violent on Jan. 6 should be held accountable, but she said Trump was not one of them.