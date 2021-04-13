NCAA says it could pull championships over Florida transgender sports bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are set to move forward on a proposed bill targeting transgender women.

On Tuesday, The House will discuss HB 1475. It's a controversial measure aimed at banning transgender women from participating in high school and college sports.

Supporters argue the bill isn’t meant to discriminate, but more so level the playing field for women, however, not everyone agrees.

Florida joins the list of at least 25 other states that are considering passing similar legislation prompting the NCAA to step in.

On Monday, the non-profit organization responded with a statement threatening to pull college championship games in states that have passed anti-trans laws.

The statement read in part, "When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected."

If the bill is passed in the Florida House, it will then head to the Senate for a vote.