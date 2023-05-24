National boycott planned against Florida immigration laws

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A movement for an immigrant labor strike is gaining traction as people throughout the U.S. are reacting to recently signed immigration laws in Florida

"Why is this important for me? For respect," Samuel Ruiz from California said.

A TikTok he posted calling for the strike going viral as people nationwide plan to join in the movement, showcasing a day without immigrants.

"Just shut down for a day, let them know that your taco stand is not going to be open, your yard isn't going to get mowed, your roof is not going to get built," Ruiz said. "Sooner or later if we do not speak up or we allow this kind of targeting in a certain community it could spread through the whole country."

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, immigrants pay more than $90 billion in taxes every year.

One of them is Victor Prado, the general manager of El Mariachi restaurant in West Palm Beach.

"So June 1 what do you plan on doing?" Joel Lopez asked to Prado.

"We are closing the restaurant for the whole day, we are not planning to open so DeSantis see how immigrant labor is in the state," said Prado.

He said his electrician and construction friends have lost workers, and even some staff in his restaurant have moved out of Florida



"Some of my people that I have working here for 2-3 years they are leaving because they are scared, they are scared about the law," Prado said

Prado said all of his staff are legally allowed to work but has had trouble finding people to staff, which is why there are the June 1 plans to strike in solidarity of all immigrants.

"For the dream because everybody comes to this state to be better," Prado said.

The movement also is calling for people to boycott Florida products on June 1, and to try not to spend money here in the state.