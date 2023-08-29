Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends presidential campaign

MIAMI — The mayor of Miami's long-shot attempt to become the next president of the United States has come to an end.

Francis Suarez announced Tuesday that he is ending his campaign less than a week after not qualifying for the first GOP presidential debate.

Suarez, 45, said in a statement that running for president was "one of the greatest honors" of his life.

National Politics Mayor Francis Suarez acknowledges he didn't qualify for GOP debate Forrest Saunders

"While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains," Suarez said.

He also said that he would continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community and urged the Republican Party to do more to attract Latinos to the GOP.

"The Left has taken Hispanics for granted for far too long, and it is no surprise that so many are finding a home in America's conservative movement," Suarez said.

Earlier this month Suarez told reporters at the Iowa State Fair that those who don't make the debate cut should consider bowing out.

The Miami mayor's presidential campaign was short-lived, only announcing his candidacy a little over two months ago on June 14.

He is the first GOP candidate to drop out of the presidential race.

Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This country has given so much to my family and me. The prospect of giving back at the highest levels of public service is a motivator if not a calling. Throughout this process, I have met… — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) August 29, 2023

Below is Suarez's full statement on ending his campaign: