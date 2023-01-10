Local Brazilians react to protests in homeland

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The destruction to Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and Presidential Palace on Sunday sits heavy with Brazilians in Deerfield Beach.

Now they're sharing their reactions to the events as clean-up is underway.

"It's sad nobody wants that kind of stuff in your country," Marcelo Rosa, who is from Brazil, said.

Rosa is a pilot that flies to and from Brazil, and says his friends and family were sending him updates.

"Everybody's afraid, everybody is afraid with the economic stuff. How this thing is going to move forward. Everybody is afraid. It's not a common situation," Rosa said. "I don't agree with the invasion and the breaking stuff but right now it's a big mess because they don't want to be clear with the election."

Rosa says the root of the problem is the Oct. 30 presidential election in which Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated incumbent Jair Balsonaro.

He says some people in Brazil are skeptical of the results.

"I have a lot of friends near Brasilia when this happened, and they told me everything. I see the videos, I see everything," Pedro Cury, who is from Brazil, said.

Cury says in Brazil, voting is electronic, and when you cast your ballot, it's turned into a code.

Now Brazilians like Cury are calling for the codes to be released.

"We can see the election was fraud or not. If it was not we can see we are wrong, but if it is we have to do something about it," Cury said. "The only proof we can have it is the codes. We have to release the codes."

