'It's pretty crazy:' People across South Florida stay glued to news for historic Trump arraignment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People were glued Tuesday to their television screens across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County as they eagerly followed the news related to former President Donald Trump's historic arraignment.

At E.R. Bradley's Saloon in downtown West Palm Beach, it was the topic of conversation for many diners, like Torin O'Connell, who came out with his girlfriend, Emily Jones, to closely follow updates.

"I mean, it's pretty crazy for sure, I don't know what's going to happen with it, so we're just going to have to watch and see, I guess," O'Connell said.

O'Connell said he turned on the news early this morning and had been watching ever since, mainly because of the historic nature of this particular case.

WPTV Torin O'Connell and Emily Jones are among the South Florida residents watching the developments in the Trump documents case.

"It's definitely historic, I think, because it's never happened before, and they're saying a lot of people are going to tune into it," O'Connell said.

Jones, however, had a different approach.

"It's kind of like stressful for me, so I just wait until after [the arraignment is over] to look into it, but I think it will be interesting," Jones said.

On the other side of the saloon, husband and wife Lyle and Vicky Selk said they're also glued to the screen, but for different reasons.

WPTV Lyle Selk said he's upset that Trump is facing federal charges.

For them, what's most important is finding out the outcome.

"I'd like to see if he's going to get out of this," Lyle Selk said, "so many of us are upset that he's even into this."

"I've been on the Trump train since day one," Vicky Selk added. "I just think that it's a witch hunt. That's basically why I would watch it. I would like to see him exonerated."

Vicky Selk also said part of her can't look away from the arraignment, while part of her wants to tune it out.

"Nothing I can do is going to change anything anyway," Vicky Selk said.

One thing that everyone WPTV talked to agreed on is that whether they are tuning in or not, it's a historic day they won't soon forget.