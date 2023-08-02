How will Trump's charges in D.C. affect trial scheduled in Fort Pierce

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former federal prosecutor said scheduling might be a challenge with former President Donald Trump’s third indictment coming after he’s set to be tried in New York State in March and in Fort Pierce in May.

But David Weinstein said the federal case in Washington, D.C,. could be over and done with before the classified documents trial even gets underway.



“Is the D.C. indictment going to affect the Fort Pierce trial? Maybe not,” Weinstein said. “This case could be set to go to trial in October of this year. Could be set in November of this year, December of this year.”

Weinstein said the case against Trump accusing him of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election could go to trial in six to eight months.

He said the charges in the nation’s capital have fewer pre-trial issues to be hashed out than the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

In Fort Pierce, classified documents need time-consuming reviews to determine how classified information can be handled in court.

There’s no classified material in the D.C. case.

Trump’s lawyers are likely to challenge the Mar-a-Lago search warrant.

There are no search warrants in the elections case.



Trump faces 37 criminal counts in Fort Pierce; just four in Washington.

And in the documents case he has two co-defendants.



In the elections case, Trump faces charges by himself.



“As I stand here right now, it’s a single defendant case. Four counts,” Weinstein said. “A lot of overt acts, it’s something the judge could push to go to trial inside of six to eight months.”

This is always subject to change as it may be a few days before the federal judge in D.C. even sets a trial date.

One element that could delay the recent charges: if the special prosecutor returns with a superseding indictment that adds any or all the six unnamed co-conspirators in the indictment as criminal defendants.

