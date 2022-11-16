How will security around Mar-a-Lago be impacted by Trump's presidential run?

PALM BEACH, Fla. — With former President Donald Trump launching another presidential campaign, what does it mean for security in and around Mar-a-Lago?

The long-time owner of Jon Smith Subs, Aaron Zweiban, said it's no secret the impact the former president's motorcade traffic had on foot traffic when law enforcement shut down Southern Boulevard.

"There will probably be anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes where we’ll completely lose access to our entry here," Zweiban said.

However, he said when they lose local customers to convenience, they gain it back in law enforcement.

"I'd say we more than made up for the lost business with the increase of Secret Service, local police and people supporters coming to town," Zweiban said.

Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan said it may be too soon to expect an influx in law enforcement.

Trump, as with all former presidents, is entitled to six full-time Secret Service personnel.

All additional law enforcement will be at the discretion of the Secret Service.

"The intelligent briefings, day to day, dictate whether there's an elevation of concern or whether or not there may be a de-escalation of the need of additional resources to ensure the safety and security," Kaplan said.

When Secret Service calls on local law enforcement — like the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office or Palm Beach Police Department — they tell them where and when to be somewhere.

"They may have to choke off certain intersections to ensure that Donald Trump can get from A to B without being impeded or without being obstructed," Kaplan said.

And these officers are paid overtime.

"It's not inexpensive and that would be reimbursed and not paid for by the taxpayers but either through the U.S. Secret Service or Donald Trump himself," Kaplan said.

Palm Beach police said they are well-practiced with the security measures.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said they are prepared to assist when requested.