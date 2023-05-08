Hispanic leaders urge Gov. Ron DeSantis to not sign controversial immigration bill

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Leaders of the Palm Beach Hispanic community on Monday asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to not sign a controversial immigration measure into law.

SB 1718 would fine businesses that knowingly hire undocumented migrants and also bolster citizen verification requirements for employers to ensure more use of the E-Verify system.

During a news conference in West Palm Beach on Monday, Mariana Blanco, the assistant executive director the Guatemalan-Maya Center, said the bill will cause "economic havoc" and "irreparable harm to the economy of the state of Florida."

"Senate Bill 1718 will have a detrimental effect on the economy of the state of Florida," Blanco said. "It will increase crime since the trust between law enforcement and the immigrant community will be hampered."

Blanco, who was joined by more than a dozen members of local churches, businesses, and nonprofit agencies, said the bill will force local companies to leave the state and deter new businesses from coming to Florida.

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, sponsored the legislation and called it the "strongest and most robust" anti-illegal immigration bill in the United States. The lawmaker was hopeful it would push other states to enact similar legislation.

"Pushing back on the federal government," Ingoglia said. "Hopefully, force the federal government to do something about the open borders and fix the legal immigration system."