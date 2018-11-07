Governor Scott ignores Senator Nelson's call for recount on Senate race

Governor Rick Scott is not making any public comments after U.S. Senator Bill Nelson’s campaign released a statement about a possible recount in the Senate race.

The only response that came from the Governor’s campaign team was from spokesman Chris Hartline who said: “The race is over. It’s a sad way for Bill Nelson to end his career. He is desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists."

Shortly after midnight Tuesday Governor Scott claimed a win and gave a victory speech at his election party in Naples. He did not wait for the Senate race to be called or for Senator Nelson to concede.

Nelson’s campaign says that Scott’s lead is just 0.4 percent and under state law qualifies for a recount.

Scott did post a statement on his campaign website Wednesday:

“I am so proud of Team Scott and the campaign we ran. I know that I would not be here today without you in my corner. I am extremely humbled by your generous support and encouragement. Thank you! This campaign has been a wonderful experience – it was hard work, but I have had the opportunity to meet thousands of people who share my love for this great state. Now the real work begins: representing the people of Florida in the United State Senate. Together with my wife, Ann, I want to sincerely thank you for your support and your work on behalf of this campaign. Let’s get to work.”

It's unclear where Scott is. His press team would not answer questions on whether the governor was still in Naples or traveling.