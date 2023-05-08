Gov. Ron DeSantis yet to announce presidential run while some financial support reportedly pauses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent Monday signing some bills north of Tampa and is still keeping quiet about a possible White House run.

"I'm going to wait just like everybody else and see who decides to get into [the race] and who doesn't," Florida Atlantic University political science professor Kevin Wagner said.

However, others are expecting DeSantis to enter the race this month, even as some early support for the governor may be slipping.

WPTV Professor Kevin Wagner discusses what Gov. Ron DeSantis may be thinking right now amid a possible run for the White House.

Former President Donald Trump is leading in the polls for the Republican nomination, and there are reports some wealthy donors are pausing support for DeSantis.

Some financial executives on Wall Street may no longer see DeSantis as a strong candidate, according to a Monday report by Politico.

"It's very easy and emotional to want to jump very early to the DeSantis bandwagon," Republican media strategist Adam Goodman said. "A lot of these people say, 'You know what? There's no rush here,' and take our time and look at how the governor does when he truly hits the trail."

WPTV Adam Goodman offers his thoughts on why some donors may be hesitating about offering support to Gov. Ron DeSantis right now.

DeSantis had taken some criticism from some Republicans over his characterization of Russia's war in Ukraine as a "territorial dispute" along with his ongoing dispute with Disney.

Both Goodman and Wagner, however, point out it is still very early in the presidential cycle and things can change quickly.

"Fortunes in politics are broken and made in a matter of minutes and hours," Goodman said.