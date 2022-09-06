Gov. Ron DeSantis touts environmental policies during Jupiter visit while Democrats call for change

JUPITER, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Democratic Party spoke loud and clear Tuesday about why voters need to vote out Gov. Ron DeSantis this November.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel and state Democratic leaders held a news conference to voice their opposition to the policies of the current Florida governor.

This came as DeSantis visited Jupiter Tuesday afternoon to tout his administration's actions to improve South Florida’s water quality.

The Everglades Trust — an organization made up of citizens, businesses and community leaders working to protect the Everglades — endorsed DeSantis for a second term as governor.

The rally was held at Castaway Marina in Jupiter surrounded by local fishermen and boating manufacturers.

WPTV Gov. Ron DeSantis touts his water quality policies and receives and endorsement from Everglades Trust during a visit to Jupiter on Spet. 6, 2022.

DeSantis outlines his success with Lake Okeechobee and the work to reduce harmful discharges impacting the state’s coastal communities.

But he also praised his strategy to keep Florida open during the pandemic, saying the state is reaping the rewards now.

"Florida was a place where sanity prevailed when the world went mad," DeSantis said.

DeSantis recapped how he kept schools open, saved hundreds of thousands of jobs by keeping businesses open and he talked about how the state hit record numbers for domestic tourism.

WPTV Florida Democrats, including state Sen. Tina Polsky (left to right), U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, state Sen. Bobby Powell and state Sen. Lori Berman, hold a news conference in Palm Beach County to criticize the policies of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor said all of this helped with funding projects to help and protect our waterways.

"We never lost sight of what was really important for the state, and we've been able to deliver great results," DeSantis said. "You've got a lot of these political politicians, they run around, they make all these different promises ... it goes and disappears into the wind once they take office."

One of the key topics voters are looking at during the general election is Florida's abortion ban, which DeSantis didn't discuss Tuesday.

During the news conference held by Democratic leaders earlier in the day, Frankel and others sounded the alarm on the threat to women's rights.

"This is the freest state in the nation. The only time you can believe that we are freedom in Florida is if you are dumb," State Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, said. "If you believe that Florida is the freest state in the nation, you are definitely dumb, and we cannot allow this to continue to happen."

Frankel went on to urge women and men who love women to vote for Democratic leaders this November.

Meanwhile, the governor told his supporters he is making good on his promises and plans to continue to stay the course if he is re-elected in November.