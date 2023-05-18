Gov. Ron DeSantis graces cover of latest edition of 'Time' magazine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the cover story of the latest edition of "Time" magazine dated June 12.

The magazine, which has been operating since 1923, published a story on its website about DeSantis titled "The DeSantis Project."

The cover of the magazine features an illustration of the governor peeling an orange with the words "What Ron DeSantis Means for America."

The article outlines what most Florida residents already know about the current political climate in Florida, introducing to a national audience what the governor calls the "Florida Blueprint."

"By operationalizing the culture war into a set of concrete policies, DeSantis has transformed the nation's third most populous state," the "Time" article stated. "What was once the butt of jokes about gators and retirees is now the swaggering, Southern-tinged Free State of Florida—where men are men, woke is broke, and business is booming; 1,200 net new residents arrive every day."

All of this comes as multiple media outlets reported Thursday that DeSantis will finally announce his presidential candidacy next week.

Despite the governor's popularity among Republicans in Florida, the "Time" cover story questions whether DeSantis' "antisocial ways" will be a roadblock to him winning the GOP nomination for president.

"The same bunker mentality that has made DeSantis more feared than loved, enabling him to shut out distractions and dismiss the naysayers, has created an insular operation struggling to do the outreach a presidential campaign requires," the article said.

A national poll released by NBC in April showed that former President Donald Trump has a double-digit lead over DeSantis among Republican primary voters.