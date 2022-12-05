Gov. Ron DeSantis on shortlist for Time's 'Person of the Year'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the shortlist for Time magazine's "Person of the Year."

The Republican governor, who has become a household name during his time in office, is one of 10 contenders for the distinction.

Time revealed it shortlist Monday on NBC's "Today" show.

DeSantis, who won reelection in a landslide last month, has gained national attention for his opposition to COVID-19 mandates, the passage of the controversial Parental Rights in Education Act – often referred to as the "Don't Say Gay" bill – which he signed into law, his feud with Disney and his decision to fly undocumented migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and their children on stage after speaking to supporters at an election night party after winning his race for reelection in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

The 44-year-old former federal prosecutor and congressman is also widely speculated to be positioning himself for a 2024 presidential run, which would pit him against former President Donald Trump.

Others on the shortlist include Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and outgoing U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Musk was Time's "Person of the Year" in 2021.

The selection for Time's 2022 "Person of the Year" will be revealed Wednesday.