FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The divide between pro-life and pro-choice has been on display for decades on a Fort Pierce street.

An abortion clinic and pregnancy care center are steps from each other at the intersection of South 12th Street and Delaware Avenue.

"The decision today makes me angry, makes me sad," said Candace Dye with A Woman's World Medical Center, which helps women through the abortion process.

Dye said Friday's Supreme Court ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case will have major implications on low-income patients who live in states where abortions will now banned outright through so-called "trigger laws." Florida is not one of those states.

Those women, Dye said, don't have the financial means to travel out-of-state for an abortion, and may resort to ordering questionable medication off the internet to attempt an abortion themselves.

"People are gonna die. They're gonna die. Women are going to die," Dye said. "This is terrible. This is their body. Who is the government to say that I can't do what I want to do to my body? We can do ear piercings, we can have tattoos, we can do all kinds of things. But they won't let us take care of ourselves."

WATCH: Interview with A Woman's World Medical Center

A Woman's World reacts to Roe v. Wade overturned

Across the street is the Pregnancy Care Center, which said it offers resources to women to help support their pregnancies or consider adoption.

It was closed on Friday, but pro-life advocates like Catherine Booth said centers like that are needed for pregnant women.

"They can go to these safe houses where they can actually live. They can continue their schooling. They can continue whatever their career aspirations are while they have their baby. And then they stay there for while after their baby is born, until they are in a stable situation," Booth said.

WATCH: Interview with pro-life advocate in Fort Pierce

Pro-life advocate Catherine Booth speaks about Roe v. Wade decision

The centers, which both opened in 1991, have been featured in an HBO documentary. As Dye puts it, the businesses have "no relationship" with one another.

"It's all about your choice. That's what choice is about," Dye said. If you don't want an abortion, don't get one. But don't stop anybody else."

WATCH: WPTV's report on neighboring abortion clinic, pregnancy care center

Abortion debate converges at intersection in Fort Pierce

"I was overjoyed. It's long overdue," Booth said of Friday's Supreme Court decision. "Roe v. Wade should never have been made the law of the land to begin with. We're very happy in the pro-life community that it has been overturned."

Booth added a baby's life is predetermined and valued from the moment of conception and should not be taken away.

A new Florida law is set to go into effect on July 1 which bans abortions in the Sunshine State after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Currently, women in Florida cannot legally receive an abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy. However, the new legislation will shorten that time period by nine weeks.

"I'm not sure what the future holds," Dye said. "I'll be here as long as the women need me. And it's legal. We can't do anything illegal, but we'll be here as long as it's legal. But the future is sketchy. Very sketchy."