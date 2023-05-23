Florida travel advisories cite DeSantis policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A second travel advisory within a week is now coming from the NAACP about traveling to Florida.

"We're not telling people not to come here," NAACP Chairman Leon Russell said. "We're just telling them, if you come, be aware of what the situation is."

The NAACP travel advisory specifically mentions the governor's recent legislative agenda, "Engaged in a blatant war against diversity and inclusion."

"We're not asking for a boycott," Russell said. "We're saying, if you’re coming to Florida, come to places that have demonstrated their support for diversity and inclusion."

DeSantis has pushed for a conservative agenda, frequently saying he is battling the "woke agenda" and winning recognition among national conservatives.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion is the opposite of opportunity. It's picking winners and losers," state Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, said, referring to the new law banning DEI in education.

"We passed laws to keep them from teaching diversity and equity," he continued. "Inclusion we're OK with. We like diversity of personality, diversity of ethnicity and we also like diversity of ideas."

Last week, DeSantis tweeted that Florida had a record first quarter for tourism with 37.9 million visitors.