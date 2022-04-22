Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Florida Legislative Black Caucus rebuffs newly approved congressional map

The new map awaits the governor's signature
Florida House sit-in
Forrest Saunders
Florida House sit-in
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 14:43:24-04

Members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus held a discussion Friday about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map approved by the Florida Legislature. The group claims the new map will diminish the state’s Black representation in the U.S. House.

The discussion comes a day after Democratic lawmakers in the Florida House halted debate on the new congressional map by staging a sit-in.

The map passed by a 68-34 vote.

During Friday's discussion, various members of the Black Caucus voiced concerns about the map and the affect its redistricting will have in the future.

Meanwhile, voter rights groups have filed a complaint challenging Florida’s new congressional map, arguing that it was not drawn in compliance with the governing laws surrounding redistricting in Florida presently.

Read copy of complaint

Now, the lawmakers are urging the community to vote and said they will work to increase minority voter registration as the first step in what they call the governor's agenda to suppress their voices.DeSantis has until May 6 to approve the new congressional map.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News