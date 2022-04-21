House Democrats stage sit-in during congressional map debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democratic lawmakers in the Florida House have halted debate on a new congressional map, staging what appears to be a sit-in.

WPTV Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders shared video on Twitter of several Black lawmakers sitting on the House floor and singing, "We shall overcome."

Democratic House members have halted today’s debate on new congressional map. Singing and staging what appears to be a sit-in. pic.twitter.com/QLqMbwe5Vc — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 21, 2022

While the chanting and singing was taking place, Republicans continued to vote in favor of the congressional map redrawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis after he vetoed the Florida Legislature's previous map.

Republicans push through governor’s map despite ongoing chanting from Democrats @AngieNixon and @repmccurdy. Never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/HwTgEDqyA4 — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 21, 2022

Rep. Angie Nickson, D-Jacksonville, has been streaming on Facebook while inside the House chambers, criticizing DeSantis.

"Ron DeSantis is a bully," Nickson said. "Ron DeSantis does not care about Black people. I will not bite my tongue. There is an incessant attack on Black people in the state of Florida."

The map passed by a 68-34 vote.