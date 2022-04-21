Watch
House Democrats stage sit-in during congressional map debate

Despite disruption, Republicans help push through DeSantis-drawn map
Democrats in the Florida House stage a sit-in during a special session in Tallahassee.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 21, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democratic lawmakers in the Florida House have halted debate on a new congressional map, staging what appears to be a sit-in.

WPTV Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders shared video on Twitter of several Black lawmakers sitting on the House floor and singing, "We shall overcome."

While the chanting and singing was taking place, Republicans continued to vote in favor of the congressional map redrawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis after he vetoed the Florida Legislature's previous map.

Rep. Angie Nickson, D-Jacksonville, has been streaming on Facebook while inside the House chambers, criticizing DeSantis.

"Ron DeSantis is a bully," Nickson said. "Ron DeSantis does not care about Black people. I will not bite my tongue. There is an incessant attack on Black people in the state of Florida."

The map passed by a 68-34 vote.

