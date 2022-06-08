Florida governor's press secretary addresses previous job as foreign agent to former Georgia president

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The press secretary for Florida's governor said Wednesday her former job working for an eastern European politician has no impact on her current role in the Sunshine State.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Christina Pushaw registered this week as a foreign agent of the former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, whom she worked for between 2018 and 2020.

While Pushaw's actions are not criminal at this point, some critics wonder why she failed to offer the transparency until now.

"I worked for a Ukrainian politician, former president of Georgia, ending in 2020. I started working in Florida six months later," Pushaw said Wednesday during an environmental news conference in Fort Myers Beach. "So it has nothing to do with my work in Florida."

According to Pushaw's attorney, Michael Sherwin, the press secretary made her disclosure after she was contacted by the Justice Department, which notified her that she was required to register as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Sherwin told the Washington Post that Pushaw wrote op-eds, reached out to supporters and officials, and advocated on Saakashvili's behalf in Georgia and the United States while working for the former president.

Pushaw on Wednesday dismissed the Post's article, calling it "non-news," while also saying it was "accurate."

"It is an attempt at a smear," Pushaw said.

The press secretary, a fierce defender of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, started working for him in May 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Saakashvili was president of Georgia from 2004 until 2014. According to the Washington Post, he entered Ukrainian politics following his presidential term and has been "associated with factions critical of the Kremlin."

"I think you have some of these media outlets like these legacy outlets out of D.C. and New York, and anybody that's standing up and fighting back, which she has done, they wanna smear," DeSantis said Wednesday in Fort Myers Beach. "And so they will do 'hit pieces.' And that's just how they do. And you know what? That doesn't work anymore, because nobody in the public believes their garbage."

Later on Wednesday during a news conference at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium in West Palm Beach, DeSantis called the Washington Post report a "totally ridiculous attempted smear," adding it will "embolden us to continue moving forward for the people of Florida."

"The only reason they're attacking her is because she does a great job and she's very effective at calling out their lies and their phony narratives," DeSantis said.