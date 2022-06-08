Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make environmental announcement in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make an environmental announcement in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium, located at 4801 Dreher Trail North, at 12:30 p.m.

Joining DeSantis will be Florida Department of Environmental Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Florida's Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks.

Earlier on Wednesday, the governor spoke in Fort Myers Beach and announced a record $1.2 billion for Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources in this year's Freedom First Budget.

That funding includes $558 million for targeted water quality improvements statewide, including $68 million for wastewater and stormwater projects statewide, like those in the Indian River Lagoon.

