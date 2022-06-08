Watch
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make environmental announcement in West Palm Beach

Governor to speak at Cox Science Center & Aquarium at 12:30 p.m.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 11:31:18-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make an environmental announcement in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium, located at 4801 Dreher Trail North, at 12:30 p.m.

Joining DeSantis will be Florida Department of Environmental Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Florida's Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

Earlier on Wednesday, the governor spoke in Fort Myers Beach and announced a record $1.2 billion for Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources in this year's Freedom First Budget.

That funding includes $558 million for targeted water quality improvements statewide, including $68 million for wastewater and stormwater projects statewide, like those in the Indian River Lagoon.

