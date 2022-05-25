Watch
Florida congressional delegation debate what should be done to stop mass shootings

'Banning specific guns ... wouldn't prevent these shootings,' Sen. Marco Rubio says
Members of Congress representing Florida are reacting to Tuesday's school shooting in Texas. Many have already made public statements on social media about the sadness and shock of the tragedy.
The outrage and sadness felt and shared among members of Congress on how to stop it from happening again are where the differences lie between Republicans and Democrats.

"I'm heartbroken — like I would say most Americans — but prayers and good wishes are not enough," U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., said. "This is an all-hands-on-board [situation]. Congress must pass laws that are going to restrict ... especially some of these licensing laws. We got to keep the guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them."

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., are supporting a bill on school safety called the Luke and Alex School Safety Act, which focuses on best practices for school security. It is named after two students killed in the Parkland school shooting.

"If people want to talk about banning specific guns, they should propose that, but it wouldn't prevent these shootings," Rubio said Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., tweeted Wednesday that weapons of war do not belong in our community.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., said Democrats are being stonewalled by Senate Republicans in efforts to pass a sweeping background check law.

"We're making clear that these are the people standing in the way of us putting an end to gun violence, us putting an end to hate in the United States," Cherfilus-McCormick said.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said he was opposed to parts of that law, including the creation of a federal gun registry.

"Congress can always work together," Mast said. "It's not always a high probability that Congress does work together. Can things be done to help tighten up safety? I think the most immediate question is how did this kid get into the school."

