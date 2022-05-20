Watch
Florida appeals court reinstates Gov. Ron DeSantis-drawn congressional map

Governor's map would likely boost number of Florida seats held by Republicans
Gov. Ron DeSantis, May 9, 2022
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Miami. A congressional map approved by DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a state judge said Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 20, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A state appeals court has reinstated a new congressional map drawn by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' staff that could diminish Florida's Black representation in Washington, a week after a lower court judge said the map was unconstitutional.

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled that Judge Layne Smith erred when he ordered a replacement map be used for the 2022 election.

The latest order means the governor's map is reinstated pending outcome of the case in the appeals court.

The DeSantis map would likely boost the number of Florida seats held by Republicans, while also making it difficult for Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson to maintain his seat in a north Florida district where nearly half the voters are Black.

