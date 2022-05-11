Watch
Judge says he'll block Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plan

Judge Layne Smith says he'll rule in favor of voting rights groups
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Miami. A congressional map approved by DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a state judge said Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Posted at 2:23 PM, May 11, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A state judge has ruled that a congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives.

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said Wednesday that he will issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November's election.

Smith made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps.

The governor's office released the following statement on the ruling:

"As Judge Smith implied, these complex constitutional matters of law were always going to be decided at the appellate level. We will undoubtedly be appealing his ruling and are confident the constitutional map enacted by the Florida legislature and signed into law passes legal muster. We look forward to defending it."

